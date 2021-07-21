India Information | Himachal To Witness Heavy Rainfall After July 26 | LatestLY

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 26 onwards, knowledgeable an legit.

“Monsoon may be very lively within the state for the previous 3 days. The placement will stay the similar right through the following 36 hours. Alternatively, there will probably be much less precipitation thereafter. It’s been predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will proceed within the state after July 26,” Surender Paul, Director India Meteorological Division, Himachal Pradesh.

The landslides and flash floods precipitated via the heavy rainfall within the portions of Himachal Pradesh have claimed many lives.The IMD has predicted intense rainfall task over north India until July 21 and over the west coast until July 23.In step with the legit assets, the demise toll brought about via flash floods in Boh Valley touched 9 on Thursday. (ANI)

