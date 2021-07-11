India Information | Hindu Boy Mendacity To Hindu Lady Is Additionally Jihad, Will Deliver Legislation Towards It: Assam CM | LatestLY

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): Assam Leader Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday mentioned a Hindu boy mendacity to a Hindu woman may be Jihad including that the cupboard will deliver a regulation towards it.

Briefing media individuals, the executive minister mentioned, “Hindu boy mendacity to a Hindu woman may be Jihad. We will be able to deliver a regulation towards it.”

“Hindutva is 5,000 years outdated and way of living. Adherents of maximum religions are descendants of Hindus,” he added.

Assuring no Delta plus variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Assam, Sarma mentioned, “As of now, there’s no Delta plus variant of COVID-19 in Assam. We’re doing genomic sequencing within the state. Top Minister Narendra Modi will grasp a gathering to take inventory of vaccination standing in northeastern states on Tuesday at 11 am.”

On border tensions with neighboring states, Sarma mentioned, “Some rigidity is happening in each Assam-Nagaland and Assam-Mizoram borders. Assam Police has been deployed to offer protection to our constitutional boundary. Being the gateway to the northeast, we’re at all times open to discussions however don’t encroach on our land.”

Previous on Saturday, Assam Leader Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reshuffled portfolios within the state cupboard.

“The State may have a brand new unbiased Division of Indigenous Religion and Tradition,” Sarma mentioned. (ANI)

