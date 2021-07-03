India Information | Hog Deer Killed In Dhemaji; 3 Arrested | LatestLY

Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) 3 individuals had been arrested for allegedly killing a hog deer at Goriakhona beneath Dhemaji Wooded area Department on Saturday, an legit mentioned.

Some individuals hailing from Pitu Chapori of Goriakhona had allegedly killed and ate the beef of hog deer on Friday evening, the legit mentioned.

Circumstances had been registered towards them beneath related Sections of the Flora and fauna Coverage Act, 1972.

The accused had been produced within the court docket of Leader Judicial Justice of the Peace, Dhemaji and remanded to judicial custody.

Efforts are directly to apprehend 16 extra people who find themselves additionally allegedly concerned within the killing of the hog deer, the legit added.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Workforce won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)