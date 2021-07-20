India Information | Home Employee Arrested For Kidnapping Younger Daughter Of Employer Over Financial Dispute | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old home employee was once arrested from Rajasthan for kidnapping the three-year-old daughter of her employer after a controversy over cash, police stated on Tuesday.

The lady was once abducted from her space in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar house by means of the girl on Monday afternoon and he or she demanded Rs 45,000 as ransom, they stated.

A senior police officer stated that previous within the day, the sufferer’s mom had allegedly scolded the girl when she demanded extra money from her employer. All through this, the mum, who works with a garment export company, additionally threatened to take away the home employee from her process.

Round 3 pm, the employee took the kid at the pretext of taking her for a walk and not returned house, following which the mum approached the police, the officer stated.

The girl demanded Rs 45,000 from the lady’s mom and threatened to kill the kid if she was once no longer paid the volume, the police stated.

The lady was once safely rescued from Alwar inside 3 hours by means of the Delhi Police in coordination with its opposite numbers in Rajasthan and was once reunited along with her folks, the senior police officer stated.

