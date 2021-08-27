India Information | Homes Value Rs 500 Cr Of Nirav Modi Companies Restored To PNB | LatestLY

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) A distinct courtroom right here on Friday allowed ‘recovery’ of homes price Rs 500 crore of fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi ‘s corporations to Punjab Nationwide Financial institution (PNB).

That is the 3rd such order in a span of about two weeks, with the entire worth of homes owned through Nirav Modi’s corporations being restored on this way now status at roughly Rs 1,000 crore.

Nirav Modi, who used to be declared a ‘fugitive financial wrongdoer’ in December, 2019, and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of committing a Rs 14,000 crore rip-off through acquiring credit score amenities fraudulently from the PNB, and several other of the previous’s homes in addition to that of his relations had been hooked up through the Enforcement Directorate.

Previous, the courtroom had allowed two pleas looking for the discharge of homes of Firestar Global (FIL) price Rs 108.3 crore and of Firestar Diamond Global Non-public Ltd (FDIPL) price Rs 331.6 crore after the PNB, in July this 12 months, filed more than one programs looking for the discharge of the homes mortgaged with the financial institution towards the credit score amenities prolonged to those two corporations.

PNB had filed the programs as a person claimant and in addition as lead financial institution of the PNB consortium and licensed consultant of the UBI consortium.

Nirav Modi is these days lodged in a UK prison and is preventing extradition to India.

