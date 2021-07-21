India Information | India, Pakistan Alternate Goodies On Eid-ul-Adha | LatestLY

By way of Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): India on Wednesday talented candies to Pakistan at the instance of Eid-ul-Adha, a normal pattern that was once skipped via each nations previously. In go back, India additionally won candies from the Pakistan aspect.

India’s Border Safety Drive (BSF) officials and troops presented candies to Pakistan Rangers on the Attari-Wagah joint take a look at put up (JCP), round 30 km from Punjab’s Amritsar.

Since the previous few events, the BSF was once now not collaborating within the normal trade of candies on the Attari-Wagah border which used to happen on Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid and Diwali amongst different occasions following repeated ceasefire violations via Pakistan.

Each the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers guard the three,323 km India-Pakistan border. Punjab stocks a 553-km lengthy world border with Pakistan which is guarded via the BSF.

This 12 months, Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated within the nation amid restrictions because of COVID-19.

The announcement of the ceasefire was once made via the 2 armies via a joint remark issued on February 25. The 2 nations had previous signed a ceasefire settlement in 2003 however it was once time and again violated.

India and Pakistan have noticed top tensions at the border after the terrorist assaults in Uri and Pulwama. (ANI)

