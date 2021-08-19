India Information | Is Nitish Kumar Best friend Or Slave Of PM Modi? Asks Tejashwi Yadav | LatestLY

Patna (India) [India], August 19 (ANI): Launching a scathing at the Bihar Leader Minister, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday requested if Nitish Kumar is best friend or slave of High Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav’s remarks got here when he was once requested to touch upon caste-based census. The RJD has been difficult caste-based census.

“We now have been writing to the High Minister from August 4, to speak about caste census however the PM has no time to fulfill the Leader Minister Nitish Kumar. Is Nitish Kumar an best friend or a slave of PM?” he requested.

Nitish Kumar, who’s BJP’s best friend in Bihar, is in favour of caste-based census and has written to the High Minister in quest of a gathering to speak about the subject. On the other hand, Kumar stated, he’s looking forward to an appointment to fulfill PM Modi.

“The High Minister’s Administrative center (PMO) has knowledgeable us about receiving my letter in regards to the call for for undertaking a caste-based census. We’re looking forward to an appointment,” he stated on August 16.

He had stated a solution in regards to the caste-based census was once handed unanimously in Bihar Legislative Meeting in addition to the Legislative Council in 2019. A solution was once handed unanimously as soon as once more in 2020 within the state Legislative Meeting.

The RJD chief on Wednesday held a gathering with birthday celebration leaders from Jharkhand over the growth of the RJD within the state.

“I can be visiting Jharkhand 3rd Sunday of each month to make sure the birthday celebration’s paintings. We misplaced few seats remaining time with much less margin. We had an in depth dialogue over the problems,” he stated.

Yadav knowledgeable that Sanjay Yadav is the primary common secretary of RJD in Jharkhand.

Slamming the High Minister, the previous state minister stated, “No longer even a unmarried central committee has been despatched to the state to check the flood scenario. The PM has grew to become a deaf ear to the flood disaster in Bihar.” (ANI)

