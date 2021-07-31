India Information | J-Okay Studies 118 COVID-19 Circumstances | LatestLY

Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 118 recent COVID-19 instances on Saturday, taking its an infection tally to a few,21,462, whilst the loss of life toll stood at 4,378 as no new fatality used to be reported within the closing 24 hours, officers mentioned.

40 instances had been reported from Jammu department and 78 from Kashmir department of the union territory, they mentioned.

The officers mentioned Srinagar recorded the easiest choice of 19 new instances, adopted via Baramulla district with 15.

The choice of lively instances rose rather to one,176 within the union territory, whilst 3,15,908 sufferers have recovered from the illness thus far, they mentioned.

The officers added that there have been 35 showed instances of Mucormycosis (black fungus) within the union territory as of now.

