India Information | Jaishankar Meets Chinese language Counterpart Wang Yi In Dushanbe | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese language counterpart Wang Yi held a one-hour assembly on Wednesday in Dushanbe with a focal point on resolving the exceptional problems alongside the Line of Exact Keep an eye on (LAC) in japanese Ladakh.

After the talks, Jaishankar mentioned he highlighted that unilateral exchange of establishment used to be no longer applicable to India and that either side agreed on convening an early assembly of the senior army commanders.

The assembly came about at the sidelines of a overseas ministerial assembly of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

“Concluded a one-hour bilateral assembly with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China at the sidelines of Dushanbe SCO International Ministers Assembly. Discussions centered at the remarkable problems alongside the LAC within the Western Sector,” Jaishankar tweeted.

He mentioned complete recovery and upkeep of peace and tranquillity in border spaces used to be very important for the advance of the bilateral ties.

“Highlighted that unilateral exchange of establishment isn’t applicable. Complete recovery and upkeep of peace and tranquillity in border spaces is very important for building of our ties,” Jaishankar mentioned.

