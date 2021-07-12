India Information | Jammu Police Foils Bid To Smuggle Guns, Explosives Into Kashmir Valley, One Held | LatestLY

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Jammu Police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle guns and explosives to the Kashmir valley and recovered a pistol and two hand grenades from a truck motive force in Jammu.

The motive force has been arrested, mentioned the police.

In keeping with the Jammu Police, within the preliminary probe, the driving force divulged that this consignment of guns and grenades had been dropped through drone from around the border to be taken to Kashmir.

A observation issued through the Jammu Police learn, “The Jammu Police foiled a bid of smuggling weapon, explosives getting better the similar from a truck motive force within the neighborhood of Jammu town.”

In keeping with the police, a workforce of police laid a cellular automobile checking naka at Purmandal morh underneath the jurisdiction of Gangyal police station when a truck was once signalled to prevent for frisking.

The motive force of the automobile, then again, attempted to steer clear of the checking through giving excuses which ended in suspicion and then the automobile was once put to thorough frisking, mentioned the police.

“One pistol and two hand grenades had been recovered from the automobile and then motive force known as Muntazir Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat resident of Prischoo Pulwama hasBeen arrested,” the police mentioned.

“Within the preliminary investigation, the driving force has up to now divulged that this consignment of weapon, grenades had been dropped through drone from around the border and handlers from throughout tasked him to hold this consignment as much as Kashmir valley,” it added. (ANI)

