India Information | Jammu Police Rescues 4 Bovine Animals, One Held | LatestLY

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Jammu Police on Friday rescued 4 bovine animals being transported “illegally” and arrested one individual.

In keeping with a free up from District Police Place of work, Jammu, two instances underneath related sections has been registered at Nagrota police station. The accused has been recognized as Shubam Kumar, resident of Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

A automobile has additionally been seized from his ownership.

“District Police Jammu is striving laborious and taking each imaginable step to curb the bovine smuggling risk. District Police Jammu is looking for give a boost to from the folks to proportion details about bovine smuggling with police for well timed intervention for the motive,” the discharge mentioned. (ANI)

