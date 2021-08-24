India Information | Jharkhand: Particular POCSO Courtroom Sentence Two Individuals To Lifestyles Imprisonment For Raping Minor Lady | LatestLY

Simdega (Jharkhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): A Particular Coverage of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courtroom has sentenced two individuals to lifestyles imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old woman and imposed a tremendous of Rs 50,000 each and every on either one of them.

Each the accused individuals Sodhan Manjhi and Umesh Manjhi kidnapped the minor sufferer in Kurdeg in June 2019.

The incident came about in Kasiarpaani village in Kurdeg police station house when the woman used to be dozing within the courtyard of her relative’s space the place she had come to wait a wedding serve as.

The duo had abducted the woman and took her to a far off position and raped her.

Police then registered the case underneath the related sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. (ANI)

