India Information | Kerala CM Urges Malayalis In Europe To Assist Flood-affected International locations | LatestLY

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Kerala Leader Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday advised the Malayali group in Europe to achieve out and beef up the Western Ecu countries suffering from flooding.

“I enchantment to the Malayalis in Ecu international locations to achieve out and be offering their beef up to folks suffering from floods,” stated Vijayan whilst addressing a press convention right here.

He additional discussed the beef up from the Netherlands that Kerala won throughout the floods within the state. “Kerala is uniting to the flood-hit Western Ecu international locations on this present disaster. I request the Malayalis group in Europe to take an energetic phase in reduction paintings.”

“The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, and his spouse Queen Maxima visited us and we’re at all times thankful for that,” he stated.

Consistent with media studies, as many as 120 folks have misplaced their lives, whilst a number of others have long gone lacking throughout Western Europe, which is dealing with excessive ranges of the flood scenario. (ANI)

