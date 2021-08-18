India Information | Land Deal: Plaint In opposition to Ayodhya Temple Consider Participants, BJP MLA | LatestLY

Ayodhya, Aug 18 (PTI) A seer right here complained to police in opposition to contributors of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Consider, a BJP MLA, native mayor’s nephew and a central authority reputable, alleging fraud within the acquire executive land, in step with police.

Accusing them of betraying other people through misusing price range gathered for the development of the Ram temple, Mahant Dharam Das of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple additionally demanded instant sacking of consider member Champat Rai.

In a video remark to journalists, he demanded that the duty of operating the shrine be given to seers of Ayodhya, stressing the federal government must run the rustic and now not the temple.

With the exception of all consider contributors, Das gave grievance in opposition to Gosaiganj BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari, Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay’s nephew Deep Narayan Upadhyay and Faizabad Sub-Registrar S B Singh, in step with police.

Das alleged that Deep Narayan Upadhyay bought 676 sq metre land from Mahant Devendra Prasadacharya in February for Rs 20 lakh, which used to be additional offered to the temple consider for Rs 2.5 crore. The circle fee of the land is set Rs 35 lakhs, he mentioned.

The Gosaiganj BJP MLA and consider member Anil Mishra have been witnesses for the land handle the temple consider, he mentioned within the grievance.

When contacted, consider contributors refused to remark over the problem.

Alternatively, the incharge of the consider workplace right here, Prakash Gupta, mentioned if the nazul (executive) land used to be concerned within the deal then Das must have complained to executive officers.

What’s the which means of going to police, he mentioned, trashing allegations of corruption and including that they purchased the land and paid the volume.

