India Information | Maha: Energy Company Guard Killed Through Villagers All the way through Force Towards Defaulters In Thane | LatestLY

Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) A safety guard of a non-public energy provide corporate was once killed allegedly by means of a gaggle of villagers right here in Maharashtra all over a power in opposition to electrical energy invoice cost defaulters, police mentioned on Sunday.

The incident came about on Saturday in Katai house of Kaneri village beneath Bhiwandi township when the sufferer, Tukaram Pawar, along side different group of workers of the ability company went there to do so in opposition to those that had now not paid their electrical energy expenses, an legit from Nizampura police station mentioned.

A bunch of 10-15 villagers allegedly beat up the ability company staffers critically and averted them from slicing their electrical energy provide, he mentioned.

Pawar won serious accidents within the assault. He was once rushed to the IGM Health facility in Bhiwandi the place medical doctors declared him introduced useless, the legit mentioned.

The Nizampura police despatched the frame for postmortem and feature to this point registered a case of unintentional demise.

The police legit mentioned they have been looking forward to the postmortem report back to take additional motion into the case.

In the meantime, the sufferer’s son alleged lapses on a part of the ability corporate, resulting in his father’s demise.

Alternatively, the ability company’s public family members officer Chetan Bijlani informed newshounds that it was once a standard power in opposition to defaulters, therefore police coverage was once now not looked for it.

“In case of particular drives, we search police coverage,” he mentioned.

