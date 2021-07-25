India Information | Maha: Guy Held For Abducting His Minor Female friend | LatestLY

Nagpur, Jul 25 (PTI) A 20-year-old guy was once arrested for allegedly abducting his 17-year-old female friend right here in Maharashtra, police stated on Sunday.

An professional stated the lady eloped with the person on Saturday morning after her father scolded her over her courting.

The woman was once discovered with the accused in his automobile in Ambazari house within the wee hours of Sunday.

The accused has been booked below segment 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the professional added.

