Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A 48-year-old guy who attempted to kill himself out of doors the Maharashtra secretariat right here via eating some toxic substance died throughout remedy at a sanatorium, police mentioned on Sunday.

Additionally Learn | Motorola Edge 2021 With Snapdragon 778 SoC Introduced; Costs, Options & Specs.

Additionally Learn | Realme C21Y Smartphone To Be Introduced in India Day after today; Anticipated Costs, Options & Specs.

A police reliable mentioned the deceased was once recognized as Subhash Jadhav, a resident of Ambegaon within the Pune district.

Jadhav had come to fulfill officers on the Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday in reference to a land dispute case however was once now not allowed within because the access is particular because of the COVID-19 norms, he mentioned.

Jadhav then attempted to kill himself via eating some pesticide out of doors the entrance gate of the Mantralaya.

Jadhav was once rushed to state-run GT Health center. He was once declared useless on Sunday, the reliable mentioned.

Prima facie, Jadhav had some prison instances pending towards him, the reliable added.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Personnel would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)