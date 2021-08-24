India Information | Maha: Senior I-T Reputable’s Space Burgled, Valuables Price Over Rs 2 Lakh Stolen | LatestLY

Nagpur, Aug 24 (PTI) Unidentified individuals broke into the home of a senior Source of revenue Tax division reputable right here in Maharashtra and allegedly stole jewelry and money jointly value Rs 2.2 lakh, a police reputable mentioned.

Additionally Learn | Telangana: Colleges and Schools to Reopen From September 1.

The incident happened on the area of I-T Commissioner, Nagpur, Rajesh Ranjan Dinanath Prasad, within the Source of revenue Tax Colony in Seminary Hills house of Nagpur and got here to mild on Monday, the reputable from Gittikhadan police station mentioned.

Additionally Learn | Petrol and Diesel Costs in India Marginally Lowered on August 24, 2021; Test Gasoline Charges in Delhi, Mumbai and Different Metro Towns.

Prasad went to Mumbai on August 6 to discuss with a relative.

In his absence, some individuals broke the lock of his area and allegedly decamped with Rs 60,000 money and a gold necklace stored in a cabinet, the reputable mentioned.

The incident got here to mild on Monday morning when Prasad returned to Nagpur, he mentioned.

After being alerted, the Gittikhadan police rushed to the spot and registered a case, he added.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Body of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)