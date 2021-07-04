India Information | Maha: Teen Abducts His Minor Lover, Posts Video On Social Media; Held | LatestLY

Nagpur, Jul 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old guy allegedly kidnapped his 17-year-old lover, filmed the act, and posted the video on his social media account prior to he was once arrested together with his buddy through Nagpur police in Maharashtra, an reputable stated on Sunday.

The accused, Sameer Khan Salim Khan, had are available touch with a 17-year-old woman via a commonplace buddy in 2019.

The duo entered right into a courting and was once ceaselessly importing movies on TikTok software, an officer stated.

Khan and the woman additionally had bodily family members after he promised to marry her, he stated quoting the FIR.

Alternatively, the family members between the 2 soured after Khan suspected the woman of getting an affair with some other early life.

On June 18, Khan pressured the woman to sit down on his motorbike in Kamal Chowk space with the assistance of his buddy Shakin Mohd Siddiqui (25), the officer stated.

Khan shot the video of abduction and posted it on his Instagram account. He took the woman to Vita Bhatti space the place he abused and thrashed her. The accused attempted to kill the woman however she controlled to flee from the spot, he stated.

Some locals alerted town police in regards to the incident on Twitter, following which crime department officers tracked down Khan and arrested him together with Siddiqui.

A case has been registered beneath more than a few sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, the officer added.

