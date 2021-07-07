India Information | Mythical Actor Dilip Kumar Dies At 98 Due To Extended Sickness | LatestLY

Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Mythical actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after extended sickness, his circle of relatives and medical doctors treating him mentioned. He was once 98.

Kumar, identified to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’, were admitted to the in depth care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Clinic, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday.

“He gave up the ghost because of extended sickness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who were treating Kumar, instructed PTI.

“With a heavy center and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our loved Dilip Saab, couple of minutes in the past. We’re from God and to Him we go back,” circle of relatives buddy Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor’s Twitter take care of.

The “Mughal-e-Azam” actor were out and in of hospitals within the ultimate one month and the circle of relatives was once hoping he would get well.

