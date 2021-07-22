India Information | Nadda Slams TMC Over Its MP Snatching Papers From Union Minister In Rajya Sabha | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday hit out on the Trinamool Congress over its MP Shantanu Sen snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw within the Rajya Sabha and tearing the ones, pronouncing it’s condemnable and in opposition to the democratic values and of the rustic.

Sen snatched papers from Vaishnaw after the TMC, Congress and different opposition birthday party participants, who had previous pressured two adjournments of the lawsuits within the Rajya Sabha, rushed into the smartly of the Space because the minister was once known as to make a observation at the Pegasus snooping row.

Condemning the incident, Nadda, in a chain of tweets, mentioned the behaviour of TMC MPs with Ashwini Vaishnav is very condemnable and in opposition to the democratic values of the rustic.

“The TMC has a protracted historical past of running in opposition to the distinction of parliament. Developing ruckus and tearing papers is the tradition of the birthday party, he mentioned.

Taking at the opposition, Nadda alleged that those events had been disrupting parliament and dealing in opposition to democracy to stay politically related.

