India Information | NATMO To Get ready Software Maps Of Bengal, Sikkim For Use Of NDRF | LatestLY

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) The Nationwide Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) will get ready “application and knowledge maps” of the districts of West Bengal and Sikkim for the usage of NDRF in rescue operations all the way through herbal screw ups, an reputable stated on Saturday.

Those maps containing minute main points of roads, drainage and level of places of to be had sources might be ready on a scale of one:50,000, NATMO Director Dr Tapati Banerjee informed PTI.

The NATMO has entered right into a Memorandum of Working out (MoU) with the Nationwide Crisis Reaction Drive (NDRF) on this regard, she stated.

The NATMO, which purposes below the Union Ministry of Science & Era, is the only nationwide company bearing the duty of depicting nationwide framework knowledge within the type of thematic maps and atlases to cater to the quite a lot of wishes of various sectors.

The MoU was once signed between Banerjee and NDRF Commandant, second Battalion, Gurminder Singh, at Rashtriya Atlas Bhavan in Kolkata.

“Those data/application maps might be ready on the district-level of West Bengal and Sikkim. We’re making plans to finish the challenge inside six months,” Banerjee stated.

