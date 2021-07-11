India Information | Over 1.44 Crore Unutilised COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To be had With States, Personal Hospitals:Centre | LatestLY

New Delhi, July 11 (PTI) Greater than 1.44 crore steadiness and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are nonetheless to be had with the states, UTs and personal hospitals to be administered, the Union Well being Ministry mentioned on Sunday.

Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses had been supplied to states and UTs up to now via all assets and an additional 11,25,140 doses are within the pipeline.

Of this, the whole intake together with wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, in line with knowledge to be had at 8 am.

The brand new section of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

