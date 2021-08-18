India Information | Over 57.88 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Supplied To States, UTs So A ways | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Central executive on Wednesday mentioned over 57.88 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been equipped to the states and Union Territories (UT) until date, whilst 18,62,530 doses will probably be passed over quickly.

“Greater than 57.88 crore (57,88,90,150) vaccine doses had been equipped to States/UTs thus far, thru all resources and an additional 18,62,530 doses are within the pipeline,” mentioned a Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare observation.

Of this, the full intake together with wastages used to be recorded to be 55,11,64,635 doses, as in keeping with information to be had at 8 am lately.

Additional, the ministry knowledgeable that over 94 lakh unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are to be had with the states, UTs and personal hospitals, and are but to be administered.

“Greater than 94 lakh (94,03,637) steadiness and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are nonetheless to be had with the States/UTs and personal hospitals to be administered,” the ministry said. (ANI)

