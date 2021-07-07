India Information | PAGD Condemns ED’s Summons To Mehbooba Mufti’s Mom | LatestLY

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday condemned the “extremely humiliating” and “coercive act” of the summoning of the mummy of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by means of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had on Tuesday summoned Mufti’s mom and widow of former Union House Minister, past due Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Gulshan Nazir asking her to seem on the company’s place of job in Srinagar on July 14 in reference to a cash laundering case.

In a commentary, PAGD spokesman Mohamed Yusuf Tarigami stated, “The summoning of the widow of former Union House Minister, past due Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, by means of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is extremely humiliating and there don’t seem to be sufficient phrases to sentence such coercive acts.”

He additional stated, “She is an outdated and frail woman, and summoning her is not anything however drive techniques of the federal government. The irony is that the summon was once issued simply hours after the PDP declined to fulfill the visiting Delimitation Fee.”

“Muzzling the voices of dissent by means of the use of probe companies towards political warring parties is unacceptable. That is not anything however a part of vindictive insurance policies to suppress dissent and war of words and to silence the real call for for the reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional selections of August 5, 2019,” stated Tarigami.

“PAGD strongly condemns the issuance of summon to Mufti Sahab’s widow, and calls for that such vindictive measures will have to be put to an finish instantly,” he added. (ANI)

