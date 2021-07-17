India Information | Patnaik Proclaims Rs 453cr COVID Help To Girls SHGs Below Project Shakti | LatestLY

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday introduced the COVID help bundle of Rs 453.50 crore for self-help teams underneath Project Shakti.

In step with the announcement, Rs 169 crore will probably be given to the 338 block-level Project Shakti federations for the development of their very own Project Shakti Bhavan, a revolving fund of Rs 84.50 crore for the industry building and 200 crores will probably be supplied against curiosity subvention on financial institution loans to the Self Lend a hand Teams (SHGs) underneath the state Project Shakti.

“Nowadays is a ancient day and the Project Shakti Bhavan, which will probably be built at block-level for self-help teams will probably be used for coaching, the outlet of gross sales retailers for manufactured items and speak about their very own techniques,” he stated.

Talking at the instance Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik stated, “The Project Shakti is a large establishment of 70 lakh Girls and the improvement drive of Odisha.”

Expressing self belief of their skill, the Leader Minister stated, “You pass forward, I’m with you.”

The Leader Minister additionally stated that the Girls have enhanced the recognition of the Project Shakti motion via doing numerous excellent issues, beginning with the control of transient well being facilities right through the COVID length, making mask, developing consciousness a few of the other people. “I’ve all the time stated that if girls are empowered, the circle of relatives and society will probably be empowered and the country will probably be sturdy. The process historical past can even alternate.”He additional stated the state govt had sanctioned Rs 84.50 crore as a revolving fund to the Block Stage Federation’s including that the state govt is offering interest-free loans to the ladies of Project Shakti. “Closing yr, the state govt paid Rs 125 crore as curiosity rebates, however this yr it has higher to Rs 200 crore,”. As in line with Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner Project Shakti, Within the closing two years items and services and products of value Rs 2,800 crore had been procured from quite a lot of self-help teams of Project Shakti, she stated that the objective is to offer Rs 6,000 crore financial institution loans to Project Shakti girls had been set for the yr 2021-22. (ANI)

