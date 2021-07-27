India Information | Pegasus Row: Goa Congress Cancels Protest March To Raj Bhawan In View Of Floods | LatestLY

Panjim (Goa) [India], July 27 (ANI): In view of the devastation led to because of unparalleled floods, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has referred to as off the protest march to Raj Bhavan in opposition to the alleged use of Pegasus adware for snooping on Journalist and politicians and different state-related problems, mentioned state PCC President Girish Chodankar.

In a commentary, Chodankar mentioned after consulting Congress Legislative Birthday party chief Digamber Kamat, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Normal Secretary and in-charge of the protest march Agnel Fernandes, and AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, “it’s made up our minds to position the pastime of Goans struggling because of floods above politics.”

“Our functionaries are at the box making an attempt to achieve out to these suffering from floods with a serving to hand as no assist has reached the folks in affected spaces from the State Management. We don’t need to disturb our Congress Staff who’re serving to the folks in misery after the whole thing of theirs was once washed away through floods,” mentioned Chodankar.

On the other hand, the Congress chief mentioned the birthday party will name at the Governor with a smaller Congress Delegation at Raj Bhavan.

“Our delegation will meet Governor the following day at 4 pm and can publish two memorandums one on Pegasus which has compromised nationwide safety and constitutional government and different is to attract the eye of the brand new Governor on contentious problems associated with the State,” he said.

Chodankar added that Congress had acquired vital permissions from the State management for the protest march as according to Covid SOP, then again, “the mentioned protest march is now referred to as off”. (ANI)

