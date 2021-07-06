India Information | Plan To Have interaction Pvt Company For Sanitation Paintings At Chandni Chowk Stretch, Alleges Ex-mayor | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Former North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday alleged that town govt has deliberate to interact a personal company to hold out sanitation paintings at the stretch of Chandni Chowk side road this is these days present process redevelopment.

Then again, there used to be no rapid response from the Delhi govt.

The ancient side road of the Walled Town is being given a makeover as a part of a plan that has envisaged the 1.5-km-stretch from Purple Fortress intersection to Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk as a pedestrianised highway.

But even so, simplest non-motorised cars, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws are to be allowed to ply from 9 am to 9 pm.

In line with the Shahjehanbad Redevelopment Challenge, bathroom blocks and transformers are deliberate to be saved within the central verge with broad pedestrians on all sides.

Victorian-styled side road furnishings and stone signages are to be put in on pedestrianised areas to adorn the realm.

Prakash, who demitted place of work because the North Delhi mayor mid-June after finishing his tenure, alleged that the Delhi govt used to be making plans to interact a personal participant to “quit the accountability of sanitation” in that reach of the Chandni Chowk to it.

“We strongly oppose any plans to convey privatisation within the sanitation gadget at Chandni Chowk, the place the accountability of the cleanliness lies with the sanitation staff of North Delhi Municipal Company,” he used to be quoted as pronouncing in a observation issued through the NDMC.

Chandni Chowk space falls underneath the jurisdiction of the NDMC, which is without doubt one of the partnering companies within the Shahjehabad Redevelopment Company (SRDC).

