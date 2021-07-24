India Information | President Kovind Crops Sapling Of Bodhi Tree At Rashtrapati Bhavan | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday planted a sapling of Bodhi tree within the Rashtrapati Bhavan at the instance of Asadha Poornima, which is seen as Dharma Chakra Day.

“President Kovind crops a sapling from the Holy Bodhi tree within the Rashtrapati Bhavan at the instance of Asadha Poornima, which is seen as Dharma Chakra Day,” tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dharma Chakra Day commemorates Buddha’s first sermon to his first 5 ascetic disciples on the Deer Park, Rsipatana within the present-day Sarnath close to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The day could also be celebrated by way of Buddhists in every single place the arena because the day of Dharma Chakra Parvattana or “Turning of the Wheel of Dharma”.

At the present time could also be aptly seen as Guru Poornima by way of each Buddhists and Hindus as an afternoon to mark reverence to their gurus.

This yr, Guru Poornima, which is seen at the complete moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.

It’s celebrated by way of Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one’s gurus or lecturers who information them thru their lives in opposition to the trail of enlightenment.

Devotees from other corners of the rustic come to worship their Gurus dwelling in Haridwar at the instance. Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Haridwar District Management has stated that just a ‘symbolic snan’ (holy bathtub) shall be held. Simplest ‘Shri Ganga Sabha’ and ‘Teerth Purohit’ will take part within the snan.

The management has allowed the devotees to go into the district with a detrimental RT-PCR document of now not older than 72 hours. Then again, they’re going to now not be allowed to take the holy bathtub (snan). (ANI)

