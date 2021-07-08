India Information | Prez Condoles Death Of Former HP Leader Minister Virbhadra Singh | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the dying of former Himachal Pradesh Leader Minister Virbhadra Singh, announcing his political occupation was once marked by way of his dedication to serve the folk.

Singh, 87, died in Shimla early Thursday after extended sickness.

“Unhappy to grasp that Shri Virbhadra Singh is not more. His political occupation spanning six many years in his roles as leader minister and parliamentarian was once marked by way of his dedication to serve other folks of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to circle of relatives & fans,” Kovind tweeted.

