India Information | Puducherry Logs 172 Contemporary COVID-19 Circumstances, General Tally Rises To at least one,17,959 | LatestLY

Puducherry, Jul 4 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry reported 172 new coronavirus instances all the way through the final 24 hours taking the total tally to one,17,959, a senior reputable of the Division of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare Products and services mentioned on Sunday.

A 60-year previous male affected person succumbed to the an infection at Puducherry govt health center, taking the toll to one,761, Director of Well being S Mohan Kumar mentioned.

The 172 new instances had been unfold over Puducherry (137), Karaikal(23), Yanam (5) and Mahe (7), he mentioned.

The selection of lively instances stood at 2,006 (305 in hospitals and the rest 1,701 in house isolation).

As many as 272 sufferers recovered and had been discharged within the final 24 hours on my own, he mentioned, including the cumulative recoveries stood at 1,14,192.

Mohan Kumar mentioned 13,40,668 samples had been tested up to now and 11,51,363 of them became out to be destructive.

The take a look at positivity price was once 2.55 consistent with cent whilst fatality and restoration charges had been 1.49 consistent with cent and 96.81 consistent with cent respectively.

The Well being division Director mentioned that 37,382 healthcare employees and 22,917 frontline employees had been inoculated up to now.

He mentioned that 3.92 lakh other folks coming below the class of both senior voters (60 years and above) or the ones above 45 years with comorbidities had been vaccinated up to now.

Additional, he mentioned in all 5,25,179 other folks together with those that won 2d dose of vaccination had been lined within the Union Territory.PTI Cor SS

