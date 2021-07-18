India Information | Punjab Cong MPs To Meet Nowadays To Speak about State Unit Problems | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Amid the continued tussle in Punjab Congress, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress from the state are scheduled to fulfill on the celebration MP Pratap Singh Bajwa’s place of dwelling in Delhi on Sunday to talk about problems associated with state unit of the celebration.

“We now have invited all (Congress) MPs from Punjab for a gathering to plan a method on farmers’ factor and to talk about some vital problems associated with the (Punjab) Congress,” Bajwa informed ANI.

The assembly got here amid the heightened political buzz about conceivable organisational adjustments within the Punjab Congress. Whilst Navjot Singh Sidhu is more likely to head the Punjab unit of the celebration, 4 running presidents might be appointed with him, the resources stated.

By the way, the assembly additionally comes an afternoon after Bajwa, together with Punjab Speaker Rana KP Singh and state Cupboard Minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi met Punjab Leader Minister Capt Amarinder Singh at his place of dwelling.

On Friday, resources have stated that Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Congress meantime president Sonia Gandhi expressing apprehensions in regards to the conceivable appointment of celebration chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as PCC leader.

An influence tussle in Punjab Congress has been happening for just about a month the place Sidhu overtly rebelled towards the state govt by means of criticising the electrical energy disaster within the state. Congress management has been making efforts to discover a method to the rift forward of meeting polls previous subsequent 12 months. (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Team of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)