India Information | Punjab Congress Row: Pargat Singh Slams Harish Rawat For Backing Amarinder Singh | LatestLY

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 30 (ANI): Amid the continuing turf struggle within the celebration’s state unit, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee common secretary Pargat Singh on Sunday puzzled AICC state in-charge Harish Rawat and requested who gave him the fitting to take a large determination about Punjab.

Singh, who is assumed to be with reference to Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, stated, “When all of the MLAs had met the three-member Kharge Committee constituted through the celebration prime command in Delhi 3 months in the past, it was once made up our minds that the Punjab Meeting elections to be held in 2022 could be fought beneath the management of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Now, if Harish Rawat is pronouncing that the 2022 Punjab elections will probably be fought beneath the management of Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, then he will have to additionally inform when this determination was once taken.”

“Congress state in-charge Harish Rawat is my just right buddy however who gave him the fitting to take this kind of large determination about Punjab at his degree? What’s the which means of Captain’s management now after the Kharge committee’s determination to contest elections beneath Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?” added the Congress MLA.

Final week Rawat had stated the celebration will contest the 2022 Punjab Meeting elections beneath the management of Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Pargat Singh’s observation comes at a time when Rawat is scheduled to seek advice from Punjab quickly and meet Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In the meantime, Rawat met the celebration prime command to speak about the turmoil in Punjab Congress.

“I had an excessively brief assembly with Rahul Gandhi. I had briefed him about regardless of the scenario is in Punjab. I’ve already briefed the Congress president. Not anything greater than this. I can cross to Punjab in an afternoon or two. I can for sure meet Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu,” Rawat instructed media individuals after the assembly on Saturday.

On Friday, Rawat met Congress period in-between president Sonia Gandhi and reportedly sought to be relieved because the celebration’s in-charge of Punjab. He desires to be relieved from the put up in order that he can focal point on meeting polls in Uttarakhand due subsequent 12 months.

A piece of Punjab Congress leaders have raised a banner of insurrection towards Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and stated {that a} exchange will have to be made within the state if wanted.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was once appointed Punjab Congress leader closing month amid efforts through the celebration’s central management to finish factionalism within the state unit. The meeting elections in Punjab are due early subsequent 12 months. (ANI)

