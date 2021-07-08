India Information | Punjab Police Bust World Drug Racket, 12 Arrested Together with 4 Afghanistan Nationals | LatestLY

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): Following up at the arrest of 4 Afghan nationals a few days in the past, Hoshiarpur police on Wednesday nabbed 12 other folks and claimed to have busted a global drug racket.

In line with the Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Navjot Singh Mahal, police have recovered 20 kilograms of heroin and Rs 40 lakh drug cash.

“Police have recovered 20 kilograms of heroin and Rs 40 lakh drug cash.12 other folks had been arrested together with FOUR Afghanistan nationals. Our groups have arrested them from 3 States–Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. A chief sought after Jasbir used to be additionally arrested,” mentioned SSP.

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 4 Afghan nationals and seized 17 kg heroin value Rs 90 crore from a unit in South Delhi.

The accused had been known as Mujahed Shinwari, Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah. (ANI)

