India Information | Randeep Surjewala, Srinivas BV, Others Detained For Protecting Tractor March | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday detained Congress Normal Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Early life Congress leader Srinivas BV, and a few different birthday party employees for disposing of a tractor march in violation of Segment 144 of the Code of Legal Process (CrPC).

Previous nowadays, Congress leaders, together with Rahul Gandhi took out a tractor rally in reinforce of farmers protesting in opposition to 3 agricultural rules.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to achieve Parliament in protest in opposition to the 3 farm rules.Extending reinforce to farmers who’ve been agitating in opposition to the brand new agricultural rules, the Wayanad MP informed media individuals, “I’ve introduced farmers’ message to Parliament. They (The federal government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and now not letting a dialogue happen in Parliament. They’ll must repeal those black rules. All of the nation is aware of those rules favour 2-3 giant businessmen.””As in step with the federal government, farmers are more than happy and the ones (protesting farmers) sitting outdoor are terrorists. However actually, farmers’ rights are being snatched away,” he added.

Farmers had been protesting at the other borders of the nationwide capital since November 26 final 12 months in opposition to the 3 newly enacted farm rules: Farmers’ Produce Business and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Coverage) Settlement on Value Assurance and farm Products and services Act 2020 and the Crucial Commodities (Modification) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held a number of rounds of talks however the deadlock stays. (ANI)

