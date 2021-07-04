India Information | Rape Accused Absconding For three Years Arrested | LatestLY

Jammu, July 4 (PTI) A person sought after in a three-year-old kidnapping and rape case was once arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police mentioned.

Shahnawaz, who hails from Dessa in Doda district, was once booked within the case lodged underneath Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 343 (unlawful confinement) and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Atholi police station and have been evading his arrest for the remaining 3 years, they mentioned.

Performing on a tip-off, a group of police raided the suspected places and in spite of everything arrested the accused individual from Doda, they added.

