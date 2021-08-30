India Information | RLD Staff Burn Effigy Of Haryana CM Over Lathicharge On Farmers | LatestLY

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A number of staff of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) burnt an effigy of Haryana Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday to protest towards the lathicharge on farmers in Karnal on August 28.

The celebration staff accumulated in Pinna village right here and raised slogans towards the Haryana govt.

Round 10 folks had been injured on Saturday as police allegedly lathicharged a bunch of farmers disrupting visitors motion on a freeway whilst heading in opposition to Karnal in Haryana to protest towards a BJP assembly.

The police, alternatively, mentioned most effective 4 protesters had been injured, whilst 10 law enforcement officials additionally sustained accidents.

The Haryana Police drew serious complaint for the motion towards the farmers, and a number of other roads and highways, together with toll plazas, had been blockaded at other puts in protest for hours on Saturday.

