India Information | Safety Guard Dies Of Electrocution In East Delhi | LatestLY

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 60-year-old guy running as a non-public safety guard used to be electrocuted to loss of life on Saturday in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar space, police stated.

The guard, Suresh Chand Gupta, used to be present in a pool of water that had shaped following heavy rains within the capital.

The police won a choice in regards to the guard being electrocuted. They rushed to the spot the place they discovered Gupta, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Saboli right here, mendacity the other way up in a pool of water. Eye witnesses stated he used to be electrocuted, officers stated.

The BSES and the crime crew used to be referred to as to the spot. It used to be discovered that the electrical cable which used to be connected to the guard room from the within sight pole had fallen into the water. The person died because of electrical surprise, a senior police officer stated.

He used to be hired with the Escort Detective Safety Provider, which has its workplace at Ashok Nagar right here, police stated.

The frame used to be despatched to Hegdewar Medical institution for additional exam and later shifted to Sabji Mandi mortuary for autopsy which can be carried out on Sunday. Felony motion is being taken, police stated.

