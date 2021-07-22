India Information | Saseendran Telephone Name Row: Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM For Supporting State Woodland Minister | LatestLY

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Wednesday slammed Kerala Leader Minister Vijayan Pinarayi for supporting state minister A Okay Saseendran, who’s “stuck mediating to suppress a molestation case.”

In a sequence of Tweets, Muraleedharan mentioned Pinarayi has purchased shame to the location of Kerala Leader Minister.

“@VijayanPinarayi has as soon as once more introduced shame to his place as @CMOKerala via supporting A.Okay.Saseendran, a Minister in his cupboard who’s stuck mediating to suppress a molestation case. @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @surendranbjp @BJP4Keralam,” tweeted Union Minister.

He additional mentioned the Kerala govt has turn into a hub for individuals who don’t have any recognize for public administrative center.

“What a disgrace, @CPIMKerala Executive has turn into a hub for individuals who don’t have any recognize for public administrative center. Be it KT Jaleel or this Minister, they’re right here for energy and favouritism, least about other people & their welfare,” he mentioned in a tweet.

He additional demanded to sack Kerala Woodland Minister Saseendran instantly. “Proceeding him within the place can be an insult to girls and undermining their self-respect,” he added.

In the meantime, Congress MP Benny Behanan in a letter to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan calls for the elimination of state woodland minister AK Saseendran as a result of his alleged intervention in a sexual harassment grievance towards a Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP) chief.

An alleged voice recording has been leaked on this connection by which the minister used to be heard contacting the sufferer’s father.

Speaking to journalists, the minister refuting the entire allegations mentioned that he had known as the daddy of the complainant with out figuring out concerning the harassment case.

“I had known as him after figuring out there used to be some factor within the birthday party and used to be telling to NCP meeting constituency president to peer the problem what it’s. I didn’t know that it used to be a girl’s grievance,” mentioned Saseendran. (ANI)

