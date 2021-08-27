India Information | Senior Maoist Member Surrenders Ahead of Police | LatestLY

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) A CPI (Maoist) member, who were operating within the proscribed organisation for the reason that Eighties, surrendered prior to police in Khammam district of Telangana on Friday.

Additionally Learn | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Guy Abducts 20-12 months-Previous Brother-in-Regulation, Helps to keep Him Hostage To Get Offended Spouse House in Bhind.

Ekkanti Sitaram Reddy (65), who used to be the Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), East Department, Andhra Orissa Border Particular Zonal Committee, is a local of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a police unencumber stated.

Reddy, who had a number of aliases, joined the Other people’s Battle Staff (PWG) in 1981 and labored within the organisation as a ‘Dalam Commander’, it stated.

Additionally Learn | Madhya Pradesh: Indira Gandhi, Former High Minister, Worshipped Like Goddess in Padliya Village.

He used to be jailed right through 1985 to 1987 and got here out on bail in 1988. He once more joined the outfit in 1999 at Malkangiri (Odisha).

He labored because the DVCM, Malkangiri East Department and AOBSZC (Andhra Orissa Border Particular Zonal Committee) there and taught ‘political categories’ to cadres right through 2008 and 2021.

Reddy has been affected by pores and skin hypersensitive reaction, knee ache, diabetes and different well being problems. He were staying clear of actions of the organisation because of well being problems and outdated age and living in secret on the houses of sympathizers, it stated.

Police advised Maoist cadres to sign up for the mainstream and participate within the state’s development, it added.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Group of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)