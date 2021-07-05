India Information | Seven, Together with High Accused, Arrested For Dahisar Sunlight Theft, Homicide | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Days after a jeweller was once shot lifeless and his store was once looted in vast sunlight within the Dahisar house of Mumbai, the police arrested seven folks within the case, together with the top accused from Madhya Pradesh.

As in keeping with an respectable observation of Mumbai police, the top accused Bunty Patidar and considered one of his mates have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

“A complete of 7 accused arrested within the June 30 case of theft and homicide at a jewelry store in Mumbai’s Dahisar house. High accused Bunty Patidar and considered one of his mates have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh. Previous on July 1, 5 different accused have been arrested,” police mentioned.

Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Town had knowledgeable that on July 30 there was once theft and homicide at a jewelry store within the Dahisar house, the place robbers shot lifeless the jeweller.

Police had arrested the 5 accused inside of 12 hours and recovered 300 grams of gold jewelry stolen from the store. (ANI)

