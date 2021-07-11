India Information | Stores, Markets In UP Can Function From 6 Am To ten Pm Monday Onwards | LatestLY

Lucknow, Jul 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh govt on Sunday prolonged the comfort within the coronavirus curfew imposed within the state by way of two hours, a senior legit stated right here.

As in keeping with the brand new tips issued by way of Further Leader Secretary (House) Awanish Awasthi, markets, stores and institutions can now stay open from 6 am to ten pm from Monday to Friday.

Weekly closure will likely be seen on Saturdays and Sundays, it stated.

The brand new association takes impact on July 12, the order stated.

Previous, the comfort within the coronavirus curfew used to be from 7 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

