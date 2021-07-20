India Information | T’gana CM Comes to a decision To Building up Retirement Age Of Singareni Employees To 61 | LatestLY

Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Telangana Leader Minister Okay Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday determined to extend the retirement age of staff and workers of state-run Singareni Collieries to 61 years.

Rao, who held a gathering with ministers and officers, suggested the managing director of the state-run coal mining company to make a decision at the date for implementation of the brand new retirement age within the board assembly to be hung on July 26, an legitimate remark mentioned.

The transfer would get advantages 43,899 staff, workers and officials of the corporate, it mentioned.

One by one, Rao directed state Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to organise the second one segment of the sheep distribution programme in an instant.

Every other legitimate remark mentioned Rs 6,000 crore can be allotted to the second one segment of the scheme.

In keeping with the remark, Rs 5,000 crore was once allotted for the primary segment of the sheep distribution programme.

