India Information | Two Held With Over 57 Kg ‘Ganja’ All the way through Raid By way of Mumbai Police | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Mumbai police have seized 57.7 kilograms ‘Ganja’ from a space close to Vileparle and arrested two accused on Saturday.

A raid was once performed by means of a staff of Mumbai Police underneath the steerage of Further CP West Area Sandeep Karnik.

In line with police, round 57.7 kg ganja value Rs 11,54,000 roughly had been seized from a space close to Vileparle west Mumbai 56.

The accused are Mohan Banshilal Rathod (48), promoting medication from Sangareddy district Telangana and Maruti Ganpat (65).

A case underneath segment Sec 8 (C) r/w 20 (c) NDPS Act 1985, has been registered in opposition to two accused who had been arrested on July 17. (ANI)

