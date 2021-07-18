India Information | Two Wooded area Officers Arrested On Bribery Fees In J-K’s Rajouri | LatestLY

Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) Two woodland division officers had been arrested by way of the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from an individual in Rajouri district, officers mentioned right here.

They had been recognized as woodland guard Anil Kumar and forester Ajaz Mirza, the officers added.

The accused had demanded the bribe to settle a grievance lodged towards a person and his members of the family, the ACB officers mentioned.

Searches had been performed at places of work and apartments of the accused after their arrest, they mentioned, including that an investigation is underway.

