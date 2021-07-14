India Information | Used to be Advised That DDA Razed Church; Delhi Government As No Keep watch over Over It: Kejriwal | LatestLY

Panaji, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday confident justice in a question associated with the demolition of a church in Chattarpur house of Delhi pronouncing the motion was once taken via the Delhi Building Authority which comes beneath the Central executive.

The south Delhi district management on July 12 razed a church constructed upon “encroached” land all through a demolition force in Chattarpur. On the other hand, the church participants termed the motion “unlawful”, claiming {that a} realize was once no longer served to vacate the premises.

“I used to be to begin with instructed that the demolition was once performed via the Delhi Building Authority. The DDA comes beneath the Central executive. The Delhi executive has no keep watch over over it,” Kejriwal instructed newshounds right here all through his discuss with.

“The DDA in all probability approached the prime court docket, which gave the order and the DDA took the motion,” he mentioned responding to a question at the factor.

The AAP nationwide convener additionally mentioned that the native MLA of his celebration is with the church and offering the entire assist.

“If there was once a keep order via the Prime Court docket, the demolition of the portion wouldn’t have took place. I don’t know the criminal a part of the topic. After I arrived right here the day gone by, I used to be instructed that such motion have been taken,” he mentioned.

Kejriwal mentioned he’ll return to Delhi and learn about the topic. “I will be able to handiest guarantee you that the justice shall be carried out and no matter is true shall be upheld,” he added.

