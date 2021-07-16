India Information | Vidisha Mishap: Rahul Gandhi Asks Cong Employees To Prolong Assist In Rescue Operations | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday steered birthday celebration staff to increase improve within the ongoing rescue operations for individuals who fell into the smartly within the Ganjbasoda house in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha.

Expressing grief over the incident which came about on Thursday, the Congress chief tweeted in Hindi, “Very unhappy. Condolences to the households of the deceased. There may be an attraction to the Congress colleagues to increase all imaginable assist within the rescue paintings.”

Within the ongoing seek and rescue operation, 4 our bodies had been recovered up to now.

State’s minister Vishwas Sarang, who’s provide on the spot, advised ANI that 19 other people had been rescued.

Each Nationwide Crisis Reaction Drive (NDRF) and State Crisis Reaction Drive (SDRF) are provide on the incident website, he stated.

In the meantime, Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday introduced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each and every for the following of family of the deceased.

He additionally stated that repayment of Rs 50,000 shall be given to the injured together with unfastened scientific remedy. (ANI)

