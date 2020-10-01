India is a holy land, which has now turned into a land of evil people: remarks of Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court has made very harsh remarks about the continuous rape case in the country. The Madras High Court said that the holy ‘Bharat Bhoomi’ (India) has now turned into a ‘land of misdemeanors’, where every 15 minutes a misdeed takes place. Court lawyer A. P. Suryaprakash was hearing a case related to migrant labor filed on behalf of. When the advocate pointed out the misdeeds of an Assamese migrant worker in Tiruppur district, the court’s remarks came to light. Also Read – Hathras gang rape: Demonstration in many places in the country, demand of punishment-a-death to the accused, Congress also on the streets

Suryaprakasham said, “I requested the court to give shelter and provide care to the affected woman. Along with this, I had requested to direct the Director General of Police to constitute a special investigation team under the leadership of Inspector General, Coimbatore. I have also requested the court to direct the government to provide financial assistance to the victims under the Compensation Scheme. ” Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said- Let the accused be hanged, I will go to Hathras to meet family members

Accepting all the demands made by the advocate, the court said that the holy land ‘Bharatbhoomi’ has now become a land of misdemeanors, where every 15 minutes a rape takes place. Let me tell you that a 22-year-old migrant laborer from Assam was allegedly raped by six people in Tiruppur district, which is being heard in the court. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: DM told the family of the gang-rape victim- ‘Media will go tomorrow, you have to change the statement or not’

Let me tell you that the gang rape case that came up in Hathras of UP has shaken everyone. Demonstrations are being organized against it across the country. Many rape cases have come up in a single day in UP. Many girls were murdered after rape.