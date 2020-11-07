India is keeping strict, vigilant vigil over the attack on the houses of Hindus in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Three houses of Hindus were burnt due to a rumor spread through an alleged Facebook post against the religion of Islam in the city of Kumilla, Bangladesh. India is very strict about violence against minority communities. The Indian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that our High Commission and Post in Bangladesh are in close contact with the local authorities. Also Read – Kartarpur Sahib Trust Management Case: India summoned Pak diplomat, expressed strong opposition

Foreign Ministry official spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, "We have seen reports of an incident of violence against a minority community in Kumilla town of Muradnagar in eastern Bangladesh. Our High Commission and Post in Bangladesh are in close contact with local authorities, who have taken this incident and all such incidents very seriously. "

He said, "We have been informed that law enforcement officials are investigating the outbreak of violence. They are alert to prevent any informal disturbances. "

Let us know that this attack took place in Muradnagar area of ​​the city on Sunday. OC Kamrujman Talukdar of Bangra Police Station said that the police arrested two people for hurting religious sentiments. One of them is Purobo Dhar, the headmaster of a kindergarten school.

After visiting the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Kumilla District Mohammad Abdul Fazal Mir told BDNews24, “The situation is under control now.” The deputy commissioner said that the local people set fire to all three houses, including two arrested persons. According to the police, a Bangladeshi man currently living in France praised French President Emmanuel Macron for taking steps against ‘inhuman ideologies’.

Quoting a local resident, BeadNews24 said, the school’s headmaster Purbo Dhar expressed his support on Macron’s action while reacting to the post. The ruckus occurred when a screenshot of the post and comments made on it was spread with the claim that the headmaster supported a cartoon made by the Prophet. As this screenshot became viral, the tension increased and eventually the incidents of sabotage and arson in the houses decreased.

(Input IANS)