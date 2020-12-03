‘India is not afraid of anyone, the rise of the country is not a threat to anyone’

new Delhi: Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar said that no one is threatened by the rise of India and the country is not afraid of anyone. He said that for the national interest it is necessary that there is stability in the neighborhood of the country. Ajay Kumar said, “It is important for our maritime and national interest to maintain stability in our immediate neighborhood and to establish a rule-based system not only in the Indian Ocean but in the Indo-Pacific region.” In a webinar organized by Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis, he said, “India’s rise is not a threat to anyone, nor are we afraid of anyone.” Also Read – Corona Vaccine’s very good news, AIIMS director told this month or next month may get vaccine

Ajay Kumar said that India's defense relations are based on the principle of free, open and rule-based system to ensure economic growth so that the aspirations of one hundred and thirty crores of India and two hundred crores of people of the region can be fulfilled. He said, "In recent years we have collaborated with like-minded nations and signed some important agreements that will promote cohesion and operations. The recently concluded Malabar (military) exercise is an example of our international cooperation.

He said that the expenditure on human resources in the Indian Armed Forces is increasing at a very fast pace and it is necessary to control it. Kumar said, "We are considering various methods for this so that such methods can be used for less expenditure, such methods Looking for ways to reduce costs and use technology. " He said that while the budget of other ministries was cut in the era of Kovid-19 epidemic, the budget of the Ministry of Defense was not allowed to be affected.